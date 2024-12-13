UAE: New port, free zone to open in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027

A new port in Ras Al Khaimah will feature deep-water berths and an 8-million-sqm free zone. Set to open in 2027, Saqr 2.0 boasts a unique infrastructure, including a green ship recycling facility. Said to be one of its kind, the facility will provide an environmentally sustainable solution for recycling large vessels, offering an alternative to existing practices.

"We aim to lead the way in sustainable ship recycling, aligning with global environmental priorities and setting an example for the region," said CEO of RAK Ports Roy Cummins.

Addressing the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS), he said Saqr 2.0 is more than just a port. "It’s a transformative project that represents the future of maritime logistics in Ras Al Khaimah. It will set new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and global connectivity."

Saqr 2.0 will also serve as a platform for RAK Ports’ diversification strategy. Plans include luxury yacht maintenance, advanced warehousing, logistics, and support for large-scale infrastructure projects. Discussions with partners, including RAK Gas, signal the port's readiness to handle new fuel types and alternative energy sources.

The relocation of the Al-Jazeera shipyard to Saqr 2.0 will centralize operations and expand capabilities, including green ship recycling and luxury yacht repairs.

RAK Maritime City Free Zone spans over 8 million square metres of waterfront land, providing a unique value proposition for industries reliant on maritime supply chains. The free zone offers direct access to deep-water berths, some up to 18 meters deep, allowing it to accommodate Capesized Vessels. Its facilities are strategically designed to support warehousing, logistics, and value-added services. RAK Ports is modernising its operations across its existing facilities, including Saqr Port, the region's largest bulk port; Ras Al Khaimah Port, a hub for cargo and warehousing; , Al-Jeer Port, which specializes in livestock handling and Al Jazeera Port which is a mid-sized shipyard for ship repairs and warehousing. Cummins called RAK Ports a "hidden gem" with immense capability. "We're not just operating ports; we're enabling global supply chains," he remarked.