UAE: New non-surgical procedure to treat uterine fibroids helps shrink the tumours

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 8:18 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 8:55 AM

A hospital in the UAE now treats uterine fibroids using a new technique that eliminates the need for surgery. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA), which gradually shrinks the fibroid without the need for surgery or exposure to serious side effects, is available at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Sharjah.

The traditional methods to treat uterine fibroids include myomectomy (fibroid removal) and hysterectomy (uterus removal). In contrast, RFA is minimally invasive and non-surgical, with fewer complications and shorter recovery times.

Uterine fibroids are tumours in the walls of the uterus. Symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods; pelvic pain or pressure; lower back pain and difficulty getting pregnant.

The hospital, which is part of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), has used the technique to treat eight patients experiencing health issues related to fibroids, including bleeding and pain.

Dr Muna Khalfan Sabt, head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the hospital, said the technique has shown “high efficacy and safety” in treating women with uterine fibroids without the need for surgical removal. “Women undergoing this procedure can leave the hospital on the same day and resume their normal activities within about five days.”

Dr Shalini Malhotra, consultant obstetrician & robotic gynaecologist surgeon at the hospital, told Khaleej Times that radiofrequency energy produces heat to reduce the size of the fibroids and alleviate symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain after the procedure.

She referred to the case of a 30-year-old patient who was treated at the hospital. The patient had gone to the emergency room with heavy prolonged periods due to a fibroid, leading to severe anaemia.

“She had to be transfused with blood packs to improve her general condition. However, due to her heart disease and history of having a thrombo-embolism previously, she was at very high risk for having a surgery (both robotic and open) to remove the fibroid from the uterus. Aiming to treat the fibroid which was causing all the bleeding, radiofrequency ablation was offered, and she underwent the procedure.”

