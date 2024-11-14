UAE: New Golden Visa scheme announced for teachers, school leaders in RAK

A new Golden Visa programme has been announced for public and private school educators in Ras Al Khaimah. According to the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), the scheme grants self-sponsored long-term residency to professionals who meet a set criteria.

The programme is open to two main categories of educators:

1. School leaders: Principals, vice-principals, and school directors.

2. Teachers: All qualified educators currently employed in public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

The regulatory authority will streamline the application process to qualify applicants based on a specific criteria. This includes a minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah, a relevant advanced degree, and a demonstrated positive impact on their school’s performance.

Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance. Once all necessary documents are submitted, the RAK DOK will review them, and send confirmation of eligibility to the educator to visit the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) for Golden Visa processing. "This initiative recognises the critical role that educators play in improving the quality of education for all students in Ras Al Khaimah," said Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK board member. "The programme acknowledges the invaluable contributions of teachers and is consistent with our overarching objective of establishing a world-class education system in Ras Al Khaimah. By qualifying top educators for long-term residency, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing a robust educational environment that fosters talent and innovation, further enhancing our educational offerings and ensuring the continued success of our students."