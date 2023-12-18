UAE: New France visa centre opens in Abu Dhabi with option for remote application

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 7:07 PM

A new centre has been opened by VFS Global in Abu Dhabi to process France visa applications, not only for the Capital but for all seven emirates.

Located at The Mall - World Trade Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street, the centre was inaugurated on December 18 by Soumya Zelmat, Consul of France in Abu Dhabi.

Applicants can apply remotely through the 'Visa At Your Doorstep' service, or in person at the centre.

Commenting on the launch of the new centre, Soumya Zelmat said, “The opening of this new visa centre entirely dedicated to France reaffirms our commitment to facilitating exchanges between France and the UAE by providing efficient and transparent services to all those wishing to visit France, which this year again, is the most visited country in the world. We understand the importance of facilitating international travel for tourists, students, business people, and families, and we are committed to providing a smooth and hassle-free visa application experience in all seven emirates."

Ms. Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head, VFS Global, added, “The launch of the first stand-alone France Visa Application Centre in the country highlights the growing demand for France as a destination, be it for business or leisure. We have witnessed a 45 per cent growth in France visa applications in the UAE as of November 2023 vs November 2022. We are excited to welcome applicants to these new premises and thank the Embassy of France in Abu Dhabi for their support.”

The premises feature a spacious waiting area, state-of-the-art biometric facilities, and a dedicated space to promote France as a destination, providing applicants with key information ahead of their travels.

Travellers visiting this centre can also choose from a range of optional services, such as courier return service to receive processed passports at home, Prime Time to submit applications outside business hours, visa assistance and form filling from trained professionals, among others.

Those looking for a more personalised service can also opt for the Premium Lounge to receive end-to-end assistance throughout the process in a plush ambience.

Applicants to the remaining Schengen countries in Abu Dhabi must continue visiting the Joint Visa Application Centre in World Trade Centre Mall to submit their documents.

