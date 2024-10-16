UAE: New community initiative to enable Emirati female entrepreneurs to meet, increase economic growth

The spaces will operate Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm
A new community initiative to support Emirati women in entrepreneurship has been announced by The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).
Called "Lammt al-Freij," which means neighbourhood gathering, the initiative invites participation of youth projects, providing the necessary support for them to launch and develop their own projects.
IACAD's centres will provide a conducive environment that allows female entrepreneurs to meet and work on their projects and studies.
This environment will offer all the necessary comfort and support to empower them to develop their projects and increase their impact in the community.
"Lammt al-Freij" will be launched at the Umm al-Sheif Islamic Cultural Centre and the Al-Mizhar Islamic Cultural Centre, operating from Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm.
It will create new opportunities for these entrepreneurs by facilitating interactions with a new audience, thus enhancing the sales of these projects and achieving success in various fields.
This initiative is part of IACAD's strategic vision to enhance its social role within the community by providing female entrepreneurs and ambitious young women with the opportunity to optimally utilise IACAD's centres, said Sheikha Sultan Al Marri, Director of the Islamic Knowledge Programs Department. This integrated platform aims to strengthen the capabilities of Emirati women and provide them with opportunities for economic and social growth.
