UAE: New community initiative to enable Emirati female entrepreneurs to meet, increase economic growth

A new community initiative to support Emirati women in entrepreneurship has been announced by The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Called "Lammt al-Freij," which means neighbourhood gathering, the initiative invites participation of youth projects, providing the necessary support for them to launch and develop their own projects.

IACAD's centres will provide a conducive environment that allows female entrepreneurs to meet and work on their projects and studies.

This environment will offer all the necessary comfort and support to empower them to develop their projects and increase their impact in the community.

"Lammt al-Freij" will be launched at the Umm al-Sheif Islamic Cultural Centre and the Al-Mizhar Islamic Cultural Centre, operating from Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm.