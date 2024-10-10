UAE: New committee to value property, resolve disputes in Ajman

Property valuation in Ajman will now be solely done by the newly established Evaluation and Reconciliation Committee, a new decree issued on Thursday says.

Under the provisions of the decree, issued by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of the Executive Council, the committee has been restructured, replacing the previous 'Evaluation and Reconciliation Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Ajman', which was established by Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2011.

The committee's duties include valuing properties at the request of relevant parties, following the standards and regulations approved by the Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, resolving disputes between involved parties, facilitating reconciliation over property values, and endorsing amicable settlement agreements. The committee will also issue official property valuation certificates.

The committee will report administratively to the Chairman of the Land and Real Estate Regulation Department. Its members will be appointed by a decision issued by the Crown Prince of Ajman, selecting individuals with expertise and competence in the committee's field of work. The membership term will be three years and renewable.

The decree also allows the committee to mediate amicable settlements in disputes between heirs over inherited real estate, upon their request, after verifying the inheritance certificate issued by the competent court. If a settlement is reached, a settlement agreement will be signed by the relevant parties, and the heirs must follow the court procedures for implementing the agreement, as per the applicable laws. If amicable settlement is not possible, the matter will be referred to the competent court. The committee is required to issue its decisions regarding the settlement within 90 days from the date of receiving the request.

According to the decree, the committee will issue property valuation certificates in accordance with the standards and regulations of the Land and Real Estate Regulation Department. The certificates will be valid for only three months from the date of issuance and will be considered conclusive unless proven fraudulent by legal means.