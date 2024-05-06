UAE: New committee to oversee transfer of housing grants for citizens

While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
A committee has been formed to handle citizens' requests regarding the transfer of housing grants under the legislation in force prior to October 2018, whether through sale or exchange with other citizens.
The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) said that the committee's objective is to address cases that occurred before October 2, 2018, in accordance with approved regulations, prioritising the public interest.
Starting from May 6 until July 31, 2024, the newly formed committee will accept requests at the ISKAN Abu Dhabi Centre.
ADHA stipulated that the requests submitted to the committee should pertain to cases which took place before October 2, 2018 and must include the relevant contract of sale or exchange, in addition to official proof of the financial implications, which was paid or received during the conveyance process.
Moreover, the following conditions must be met to submit requests concerning the conveyance of housing grants through sale and purchase: a citizen must own a residential land or a suitable alternative housing option in the emirate, with an undertaking not to sell it, registering it in the Real Estate Register as a housing grant, while not concurrently claiming another residential land grant or housing grant, or a house purchase loan. Additionally, written consent from the wife is required.
In the case of exchange with other citizens, the exchange criteria outlined in the updated housing programmes and housing benefits policies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are applicable, along with written consent from the wife.
ADHA underscored that committee decisions shall be final, with no requests accepted beyond the designated deadline.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA, said, "The formation of a committee to decide on requests concerning the conveyance of housing grants comes in line with the goals of the Abu Dhabi government to ensure the achievement of public interest."
Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of expediting the process and making appropriate decisions concerning them, to ensure that this matter can be conclusively resolved.
He emphasised that the committee is intended to address only the cases of housing grant conveyance that took place prior to October 2, 2018. The updated provisions, housing policies and housing benefits in Abu Dhabi are applicable to the new cases that took place after the aforementioned date.
ALSO READ:
While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
The 61-year-old's symptoms were concerning, especially considering her highly active lifestyle, said doctors
The beachfront resort in Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares
The multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed before the end of the year
The event will be a deep dive into the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges confronting the banking and fintech sectors
In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh279.5 per gram on Monday morning as compared to last week’s close of Dh278.75 per gram
This is an unbelievable feeling to be here, said old timers, recalling the first service held in April 1979 at St Andrew’s Church on Corniche Road