E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Nearly 2-metre handcrafted falcon hood takes centre stage at Adihex

The country has set a new Guinness World Record by creating the largest falcon hood, beating the previous record of 1.65 metres

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 4:39 PM

A 1.95-metre falcon hood made from camel skin handcrafted by Emiratis is on display at the ongoing 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex), an annual event aimed at preserving and showcasing Emirati culture and heritage on the global stage.

The falcon hood is an essential tool in the traditional sport of falconry. Its primary purpose is to shield the falcon’s vision, to keep the bird calm, and prevent it from reacting to its surroundings.


The UAE has set a new Guinness World Record by creating the largest falcon hood, measuring exactly 1.95 metres, beating the previous record of 1.65 meters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

For centuries, falconry is practised both for hunting and as a traditional sport that is associated with Arabian values of courage, honour, and nobility as well as nature conservation and respect for animals.

Back in the day, falcons played an important role in everyday life. Falconers would train their birds to hunt, and this skill proved to be more than just a hobby—it actually helped put food on the table for their families. Falcons were a vital part of survival back then.

In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation or Unesco recognised falconry as UAE's intangible heritage and various falconry championships, such as those organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

The hood is used to shield the falcon’s vision, keeping the bird calm and preventing it from reacting to its surroundings. KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
The hood is used to shield the falcon’s vision, keeping the bird calm and preventing it from reacting to its surroundings. KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Integral part of Emirati identity

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, acting director general of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the achievement “goes beyond simply setting a record. It is a culmination of our national efforts to preserve the Emirati falconry heritage, which is an integral part of our national identity, and to ensure it is passed on to future generations.”

“We are proud to add another accomplishment to the list of achievements of the UAE and highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering efforts in preserving Emirati heritage,” he added.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, managing director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, added: "We are honoured to have achieved this Guinness World Record at ADIHEX – a testament to our commitment to celebrating and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.”

“This record reflects not only our pride in Emirati traditions but also our dedication to showcasing them on a global platform. By setting this record, we hope to inspire future generations to appreciate and continue the legacy of falconry, a practice that has shaped our history and continues to define our identity today,” Al Dhaheri underscored.

An Emirati looking to buy a falcon. Photo: Angel Tesorero
An Emirati looking to buy a falcon. Photo: Angel Tesorero

Camels fetched Dh2.5 million during auction

Adihex runs until Sunday (September 8) at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). Several local and international exhibitors are showcasing their products and services related to hunting, equestrian sports, and outdoor lifestyle.

On Friday, A total of 15 purebred Arabian camels were sold for nearly Dh2.5 million. The auction attracted hundreds of bidders from the UAE and GCC countries who looked for purebred camels, known for their exceptional lineage and racing potential.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE