UAE: Nearly 1,000 companies violate Emiratisation targets since 2022

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 11:46 AM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has found 995 companies that have violated Emiratisation targets from mid-2022.

The number of fake Emiratisation cases has now reached 1,660.

Violating companies have been subject to a fine between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000, according to the case.

The authority made the announcement in a post on X, and has asked relevant stakeholders to avoid such negative practices.

It also urged the public to report any practices that are in conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by reaching out to the call centre or using Mohre's app.

