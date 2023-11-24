UAE National Day holiday: 4-day weekend in Sharjah for some employees

Local businesses in the Emirates have embraced the festive spirit, offering special menus featuring classic dishes such as roast turkey, mashed potatoes
Sharjah government's human resources department has confirmed that employees will get an extra holiday for UAE National Day.
In an advisory shared on social media, the authority said official holiday dates will be from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4. Work shall resume on Tuesday, December 5.
While these are the same dates that were announced for the UAE private sector and government entities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — some of those in Sharjah will have a longer weekend.
Since the emirate is off on Friday and this year's National Day holiday starts on a Saturday, government employees will enjoy a four-day weekend.
A shorter workweek has been in place in the emirate since 2022. When the UAE adopted a Saturday-Sunday weekend in January 2022, Sharjah gave its government staff an additional Friday off.
