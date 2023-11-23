UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for private sector employees

Two other lucky winners got the same prize: A Sharjah resident and a housewife living in India
Private sector employees have been given an additional day off to celebrate the UAE National Day. This translates into a three-day weekend for workers.
The ministry had previously specified just December 2 and 3 as the paid holidays to mark the national occasion. On Thursday, the ministry said December 2, 3 and 4 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) would be off for private sector workers.
This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced "an update" on the holiday.
ALSO READ:
Two other lucky winners got the same prize: A Sharjah resident and a housewife living in India
'This conflict is not compartmentalised and contained in Gaza Strip, and it threatens to unleash forces that destabilise all of us,' said Lana Nusseibeh
With this show, Ras Al Khaimah is aiming to set two new world records
The humble moringa was the talk of the town on Wednesday, going viral and prompting an outpouring of love from Filipinos who shared why 'malunggay' is 'life', just like rice
According to the latest figures released by New World Wealth, around 250 millionaires will move from the UK to Dubai this year
Maged Mohamed said his 'home' is not just comfortable and well-equipped with all the essentials for a cosy life; it is also easy to maintain
He was looking to upgrade his iPhone 8, but never got around to it
On the special charter flight, as medical professionals examined patient files, the cabin crew assisted the doctors to the best of their abilities