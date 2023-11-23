UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for Abu Dhabi government employees

According to the latest figures released by New World Wealth, around 250 millionaires will move from the UK to Dubai this year
The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced a long weekend for government employees and government agencies and companies in the emirate to celebrate National Day.
The sector will have a three-day weekend from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.
December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day'.
Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had declared December 2 and 3 as paid public holidays for private sector workers.
