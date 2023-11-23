UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for Abu Dhabi government employees

December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 5:16 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced a long weekend for government employees and government agencies and companies in the emirate to celebrate National Day.

The sector will have a three-day weekend from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day'.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had declared December 2 and 3 as paid public holidays for private sector workers.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE