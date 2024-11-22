UAE National Day: 5-day holiday for government employees in Sharjah

Photo: File

Government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend for the upcoming UAE National Day, local authorities confirmed.

They will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, with regular operations resuming on December 4, Wednesday, the emirate's human resources department said.

In Sharjah, because the official weekend is from Friday to Sunday, employees in the public sector will enjoy a five-day long weekend.

The announcement comes soon after the UAE Government declared the holidays for ministries and federal entities.

UAE employees in the private sector will also get similar holidays, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

This year's National Day celebration — the 53rd — has been named Eid Al Etihad, which symbolises the 'union' (Etihad) and marks the unification of the Emirates on December 2, 1971. The theme is central to the country's “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”.