UAE National Day: 10,000 artists, camels descend on Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet for Eid Al Etihad show

The towering peaks of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain served as the majestic backdrop for the UAE’s 53rd National Day celebration titled "Eid Al Etihad."

The Eid Al Etihad official show blended history, nature, and cutting-edge technology to narrate the journey of the UAE through an immersive seven-chapter performance. With 10,000 participants, including expatriates, Emirati nationals, and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the celebration was a vibrant tapestry of unity, heritage, and innovation.

Real camels, palm tree props, and the enchanting Thuraya constellation set the scene for a spectacular show, interweaving nature’s elements with the UAE’s history and traditions.

Using projection mapping and sustainable materials, the stage mimicked the mountain's terrain, creating a visual harmony that reflected the UAE’s commitment to preserving environment. The stage was the largest-ever constructed for the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

Thuraya: A celestial guide

The performance began with "Thuraya Star," a tribute to the star constellation that has guided generations of Emiratis. Known for its role in the ancient Duroor weather prediction system, Thuraya symbolised continuity and resilience. Through dazzling visuals and poetic narration, it reminded viewers of the ancestral wisdom that has shaped the nation’s path.

Echoes of the past

The narrative transitioned through pivotal periods in the UAE’s history — from the Hafeet Period (3000-2500 BCE) to the establishment of the falaj irrigation system that transformed the arid land into a lush oasis. Scenes depicting the generous palm trees celebrated its historical role in sustaining Emirati communities. Children, performers, and camels recreated moments of trade and hospitality that defined the UAE’s heritage.

The tributes

Central to the performance was a heartfelt homage to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his mother, Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi. The show captured her pivotal role in nurturing Sheikh Zayed's values of tolerance, courage, and wisdom, which laid the foundation for the nation’s union.

A special segment honoured the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who served as the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain for over five decades. This tribute highlighted his lasting legacy and contributions to the UAE’s growth.

A symphony of unity

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, comprising 66 musicians from around the world and 33 Emirati members, performed a mesmerising score that resonated through the desert night. Alongside their music, drones, light displays, and shadow play depicted the UAE’s evolution, culminating in the signing of the Union Pledge in 1971 and the unification of the Armed Forces in 1976.

A celebration of unity

The finale celebrated the spirit of union through a Harbiya dance, a traditional Bedouin performance beloved by Sheikh Tahnoon. Synchronized movements with swords highlighted the UAE’s resilience and unity. The show concluded with the Hero Song "Badu Benaina Ommah" (We Built a Nation), composed by Mohamed Al Ahmed and performed by Coral Al Emarat, leaving the audience inspired by the UAE’s enduring legacy.