UAE: Move from 'disease care' to holistic care, healthcare professionals told

Healthcare providers should move away from “disease care” and focus more on holistic care, healthcare leaders said at the fourth Future of Healthcare summit organised by Khaleej Times on Wednesday at JW Marriott Hotel in Dubai Marina.

A platform for healthcare professionals, the forum discussed how to decipher the future challenges facing the industry and how to leverage the opportunities for

“When we talk about future, I rarely find a holistic approach in any healthcare provider in the UAE,” said Dr. Maryam Fatma Matar, founder of UAE Genetic Disease Association. “Providers keep talking about excellent centre in cardiology, excellent centre in oncology. But they don't have a service for sleep medicine, microbiome services, a service to test for heavy metal. That is not futuristic healthcare system. Still, they are so much in the disease care system.”

Several other speakers at the event concurred with Dr Maryam. “If you go into the hospital with a disease, you are almost never going to get a consultation with a dietician or a nutritionist,” said Brian de Francesca, Chief Executive Officer of Al Sharq Healthcare. “However, the reality is that with small adjustments in your diet, people can make a huge change in their health. That is preventive healthcare rather than waiting for someone to fall sick.”

Patient-led healthcare

Another expert said it was in the best interest of the healthcare industry to focus on disease prevention. "Data and research show the current model of healthcare is not sustainable," said Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President, Fakeeh Care UAE and Chief Executive Officer of Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai. "You cannot continue to treat sick people. You need to do something to stop people from becoming sick. So things need to be done on the wellness side." From left: Vivek Shukla, Executive Director - Pure Health & Acting Chief Commercial Officer - SEHA, Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Christian Schuhmacher, Chairman of the Board of Directors - Emirates Hospitals Group, Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President - Fakeeh Care UAE & CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) Dubai, and Dr. Mutaba Ali Khan, CEO - Burjeel Medical City, at the 4th edition of the Future of Healthcare, held at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai. He said focusing on educating people how to live healthy is much more effective than treating diseases. "That paradigm shift which needs the whole system to rethink is happening now," he said. "Although it will take time for more transformation to take place, it will happen and it will be better for the government and healthcare industry. That comes with eating healthy, exercising and experimenting with the new regenerative mode of medicine." He added it was time for healthcare providers to move closer to patients. "Right now, patients come to hospitals," he said. "But that will change. We need to provide accessible care more effectively at cost-effective rates. We need to move the care towards the patient. For example, almost all bank services are on your phones. Healthcare needs to be similar."