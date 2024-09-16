UAE: Mouza Al Suwaidi named secretary-general of gender balance council

Photo: Wam

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:57 PM

The UAE Cabinet named Mouza Al Suwaidi as the Secretary-General of the country's Gender Balance Council.

Mouza Al Suwaidi has over 20 years of extensive experience in the public and private sectors, having held various leadership positions, most recently as Head of Community Engagement at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.

Prior to this, she was Executive Director of Shared Services at the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and worked in procurement at Emirates Global Aluminium, the world's largest producer of high-quality aluminum and the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector.

Mouza Al Suwaidi holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Wayne State University in the USA and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences from the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, praised the leadership's commitment to supporting women and strengthening their roles as leaders and decision-makers.

She emphasised the importance of harnessing the capabilities of women to enhance the UAE's competitiveness and advance creativity and innovation across sectors.

Sheikha Manal said the appointment of Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi as Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aligns with the leadership's commitment to supporting Emirati women and investing in the development of national human resources.

"With her diverse experience in public and private sectors, Al Suwaidi will add new value to the council and help build on its achievements," added Sheikha Manal, while wishing her the best in her new role.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stated: "The council's new structure will bring together talented Emiratis from diverse fields to drive gender balance efforts, boosting the UAE's position in international rankings. Under the leadership of Sheikha Manal and in collaboration with our federal and local partners, we are entering a transformative phase that will reinforce gender balance across sectors. Aligned with the UAE leadership's vision for development, this new phase will contribute to raising sustainable economic growth and social development."

Mouza Al Suwaidi expressed deep gratitude to the UAE leadership for entrusting her with this vital role. She reiterated her commitment to serving the nation's vision of empowering women to contribute to enhancing national progress and raising the nation's global stature.