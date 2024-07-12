UAE: Motorists urged to include fire protection in car insurance amid rising heat

She is also the youngest woman to have obtained a heavy truck licence in the country
Motorists are urged to include fire protection in their car insurance as temperatures soar during the summers months, which can lead to an increased risk of vehicles catching fire.
Although it is mandatory for all car owners to insure their vehicles, the most common and cheapest option is the third-party liability (TPL) coverage which only covers damages incurred by the vehicle of the third party as well as their medical bills, in case they have sustained injuries.
TPL will not cover other damages caused by natural disasters or non-traffic related events such as flood and spontaneous combustion or fire.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Only a comprehensive car insurance plan can provide full coverage to both the insured and the third party in case of an accident. Almost everything is covered by a comprehensive car insurance policy, including theft, complete loss of the vehicle, fire, natural disasters and vandalism. There are also add-on services like engine cover, accessories cover, etc.,” Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, told Khaleej Times.
“Car owners will have to pay extra but that will give them peace of mind. Comprehensive coverage is worth adding to your insurance policy if you’re looking to protect your car in all scenarios,” he underscored, adding: “The upgrade from TPL to comprehensive insurance would normally cost additional Dh700 to Dh800 for a sedan or SUV.”
Early this week, Dubai Police took to social media platform X to warn motorists that “as temperatures rise in summer, there's an increased risk of vehicle fires due to various factors, including everyday items like perfumes and mobile phone chargers igniting fires at high temperatures.”
Authorities reminded the public that leaving flammable items like e-cigarettes, lighters, perfume and sanitation sprays, and power banks insides vehicles can be extremely dangerous
They also reminded motorists to service their cars regularly and the good news is, Dubai Police are offering motorists free car inspection services until the end of August.
According to road safety experts, to prevent fire accidents, motorists must check their vehicles for damaged or loose wiring.
They must also be mindful of rapid changes in fuel or oil level and engine temperature. If they smell burning rubber or metal, or see smoke coming from the engine or brakes, they must pull over and check the car.
They must also be wary of fuses that have blown more than once as it indicates faulty electrical wiring. Motorists must also be aware of loud noises from the exhaust system and any spilled oil after an oil change, or a missing oil cap or one that doesn’t fit. It is also important to immediately replace worn out or loose hoses.
According to RoadSafety UAE, “vehicle fires are a burning issue in the UAE – literally – especially in the hot summer months.”
Vehicle maintenance is very important, the group noted, as according to research, 75 per cent of vehicle fires are caused by bad maintenance, mechanical or electrical failures or malfunctions.
“Collisions or overturns caused only 3 per cent of the fires but 57 per cent of the associated deaths. And one-third of non-fatal vehicle fire injuries occurred when civilians attempted to fight the fire themselves,” RoadSafety UAE added.
Unfortunately for UAE motorists, insurance companies have increased premiums by up to 30 per cent since May 1 after the country experienced unprecedented heavy rains in mid-April.
There is a lesson, however, that can be gleaned from this unfortunate experience as motorists bitterly realised that cars with only TPL were not covered. After the floods, insurance companies noted a 100 per cent jump in demand for comprehensive insurance, as more car owners opted to get the costlier but wide-ranging premium to cover other damages.
Like protection against flooding, comprehensive insurance will also shield motorists against vehicle fire-related incidents, Gupta reiterated.
ALSO READ:
She is also the youngest woman to have obtained a heavy truck licence in the country
Winners will be named weekly, with the first draw to get a vehicle happening on July 13
Henley and Partners recently forecast a record net inflow of 6,700 millionaires into the UAE this year, the highest among all the countries
Depending on the type of unit, technicians charge up to Dh200 to fix AC units installed in homes
In 2018, Fatima Ismail Al-Sarayrah enrolled at Al Ain University to study psychology. That was life-changing, she said
Influence of TikTok, popularity of Korean pop culture significant contributors to the phenomenon
Doctors warned the community against relying on such platforms for medical concerns, considering 'the risk of unverifiable content and their quality and reliability'
The funeral of the illustrious entrepreneur was attended by people from all walks of life, including some of his oldest acquaintances and business associates