UAE: More than 3,000 cancer patients treated during first year at new oncology centre

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 2:43 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:41 PM

The centre at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, offers sophisticated, world-class personalised care for cancer patients in the UAE and region.

Inaugurated in March last year by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the centre delivers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, from screening and diagnostic testing to advanced radiation treatments and precision cellular therapies.

The centre deploys cutting-edge technology such as generative AI, virtual reality and augmented reality, and predictive analytics to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of healthcare interventions, making significant contributions to the global battle against cancer. It recorded more than 30,000 clinic visits, 6,000 radiation treatments, 6,500 chemotherapy infusions, and 7,000 imaging studies in a year.

“Fatima bint Mubarak Center’s one-year of excellence is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing cancer care in the region but also a year of collaboration that strengthens our multidisciplinary approach in the fight against cancer,” Dr Stephen Grobmyer, chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said.

The range of technology-first solutions includes adaptive radiotherapy, which uses AI and machine learning to adapt a patient’s treatment plan in real-time, based on daily changes in the patient’s anatomy.

Another offering, radioembolisation, Tare-Y90 therapy, a minimally invasive targeted therapy, uses radioactive particles to destroy cancer cells in the liver, offering patients an improved quality of life and prolonged survival. Early this year, the centre introduced high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), a revolutionary non-surgical procedure that offers prostate cancer patients a minimally invasive alternative to care.

“Inspired by the UAE leadership’s vision, our patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do. As cancer continues to impact millions of lives each year, we will continue to not just fight the disease, but also contribute to reshaping the future of medical care, one breakthrough at a time,” Dr Grobmyer noted.

The achieved global recognition from prestigious organisations within its first year, including the Joint Commission International (JCI) three-year accreditation.

