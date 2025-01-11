UAE: Money? Health? What residents wish for in 2025, new survey reveals

As the year 2025 unfolds, UAE residents are embracing the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions, focusing on changes that promise a better quality of life.

So what do people living in the country want to achieve this year?

A new survey released by YouGov revealed that being more physically fit tops residents' wishes for the New Year. As reported by Khaleej Times, health and fitness centres in the UAE reported a spike in membership at the beginning of the year as residents try to begin the new year with a strong resolution to maintain a good health.

Managing financials in a better way, and spending more time with family and friends came in second and third on the list of residents' top three priorities in 2025.

Take a look at the following chart showing priorities of residents' new year resolutions:

Improving mental health, reducing time spent on social media or on smartphones in general, travelling more, and spending more wisely are also among the things people living in the country dream of achieving.

Improving health—both physical and mental—and spending less time online have been among the top wishes of UAE residents over the past few years.

The survey covered 1,006 residents across the Emirates. In total, YouGov polled 18,000 respondents across 17 markets, revealing that New Year's resolutions remain a popular tradition. The findings also revealed that women are more likely than men to prioritise health and travel in 2025. Specifically, 62 per cent of women plan to improve their physical fitness, and 36 per cent aim to travel more, compared to 56 per cent and 30 per cent of men, respectively. Global consumers' New Year wishes are in line with those of UAE residents. 52 per cent of consumers worldwide intend to improve their physical health in 2025. This goal is especially prominent in Indonesia and India, followed closely by Italy and Singapore.