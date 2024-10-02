UAE: Mohre call centre service temporarily disrupted due to maintenance

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:33 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation informed the public of its call centre operations being affected until the end of this week.

This comes as the authority's call centre undergoes significant updates.

To get in touch with Mohre, individuals have been urged to contact the authority via email at ask@mohre.gov.ae, through online chat on its website and app, via WhatsApp, or on their social media platforms.

The authority's call centre is usually reachable at 600590000, which is currently under maintenance.