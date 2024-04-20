UAE: Missing teenager in Sharjah found safe

Though some employers were considerate enough to allow employees to work from home, some have asked staff to report to work now
The Pakistani teenager, Mohammad Abdullah, who had been missing in Sharjah since Sunday, has been found after almost a week. His father, Ali, informed Khaleej Times via a text message early today, confirming that his son is safe and in the custody of Sharjah Police. Further details are awaited.
Expressing gratitude, Ali thanked everyone who participated in the search mission despite the challenges posed by flooding in various parts of Sharjah. "We appreciate everything everyone has done in order to find him," Ali said in a statement.
Abdullah, 17, one of twin boys, had gone missing on April 14 after leaving his home in Abu Shagara at 4.15pm to fetch a carpenter from the nearby furniture market for repairs. Despite extensive search efforts, including filing a missing person's report, Abdullah's whereabouts remained unknown until today. His sudden disappearance had left his family deeply worried, with his mother, Ayesha, barely eating and constantly praying for his safe return.
