UAE: Missing 17-year-old boy found dead in Ajman

Ibrahim Muhammad, the 17-year-old Pakistani boy who went missing nearly three weeks ago after an argument with his mother, has been found dead.
He was the eldest of two sons. His mother confirmed receiving the heartbreaking news from Ajman Police, stating, "I was called today (Thursday) to identify the body. It was him. My heart has shattered into a million pieces."
She said the body was discovered near Al Khor Tower in Ajman.
The family had filed a missing person report and Ibrahim's father had made a heartfelt plea for his safe return.
Ibrahim's mother said she had been living between hope and despair. "In recent days, we received word of possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, and I rushed there each time. But, they all turned out to be false alarms. Each day I woke up hoping my son would be back, but today my worst fears have been realised. No mum should go through this."
