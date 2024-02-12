UAE rains: Private sector firms told to continue remote work on Feb 13

In a nearly two-hour ceremony, there was a downpour of varied intensities and a surprise dip at the time for the lighting of the fire
Private sector companies in the UAE have been asked to continue flexible work on February 13 as rains continue to hit the country.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE (Mohre) made the announcement on Monday.
“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”
