UAE: Ministry addresses problems faced by people of determination while using govt services

In a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) organised a panel discussion at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, with people of determination to gather their insights and feedback.

One among many attendees was Amal Ahmed, a person of determination and a social media content creator who was very content sharing her problems with the authorities. She expressed her delight, saying: “This initiative is a game-changer for us. The simplified procedures and accessible services will save us a lot of time and effort."

“At times, we often have to rely on others to help with documentation and service requests, which is time-consuming and sometimes daunting. Now, with the authorities making people of determination a priority and the streamlined processes, I feel more independent and confident," she said, emphasising on her appreciation for the UAE government who are considering their needs and making lives easier, showing a deep commitment to inclusivity and understanding the challenges within the community.

The UAE launched the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme early this year, aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance service efficiency and quality. The programme seeks to eliminate redundant government procedures and requirements, significantly simplifying the administrative process.

The panel discussion provided a platform for people of determination to express their satisfaction and gratitude for the initiative. They shared their enthusiasm about the initiative, highlighting how it would significantly ease their daily lives by simplifying service procedures, enhancing customer satisfaction, and improving quality of life. “We are thankful for this initiative," said Eesa AlAli, from the Dubai Club for People of Determination. “It will provide us with absolute ease in performing many tasks such as documentation and service requests."

The wheelchair user said that the initiative will not only streamline the documentation and service request processes but also ensures that they can perform these tasks independently. “A few government services and some of our requirements were slightly difficult and we often faced obstacles that made simple tasks tough. This programme removes those barriers and provides us with the tools and support we need to manage our affairs without unnecessary delays,” said AlAli.

“I feel more empowered and valued as a member of the community. It reinforces that our government is dedicated to creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can thrive," he added.

The feedback gathered during the panel discussion will be instrumental in refining and improving the programme's implementation, ensuring that the needs of all community members are met effectively.