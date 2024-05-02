UAE Minister, Israeli opposition leader meet in Abu Dhabi

Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel, during which the latest developments in the region were discussed, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE Minister emphasised on the urgent need "for finding a political horizon to return to negotiations aiming to achieve comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which would contribute to reinforcing pillars of stability, achieve sustainable peace in the region, and end the increasing violence in the Gaza Strip".
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of working towards achieving a ceasefire and avoiding a regional spill-over. He also emphasised that the priority is halting tensions and violence, and safeguarding the lives of civilians, while facilitating the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief aid to the people of Gaza.
ALSO READ
Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
During and after the unprecedented rains and flooding on April 16, many went above and beyond to help the country recover
Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Divided into at least three separate areas, the park will be a first-of-its-kind protected area in the emirate
Dubai Police said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours
Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation also advised to refrain from sailing unless absolutely necessary
Seven days of mourning have been declared with flags flown at half-mast
Earlier, UAE had announced distance learning for all government schools