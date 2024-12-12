UAE: Military hospital in Sharjah to open doors to residents from January 1, 2025

A military hospital in Sharjah is opening its doors to members of the community from January 1, 2025.

Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh will be renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital to mark the expansion of its services. The hospital will also continue to serve the UAE military and their families.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital will introduce specialised health programmes designed to address the unique needs of the wider community in the northern regions. These initiatives will include targeted educational events, comprehensive health screenings, and personalised care solutions aimed at bridging the gap between healthcare access and overall well-being.