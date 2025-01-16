UAE: Midwife who helped women in remote areas passes away after nearly 60 years of service

Dr Mona

The UAE recently lost a beloved figure, Wilhelmina, a Dutch midwife who dedicated over six decades of service to the women of Fujairah and surrounding areas.

Affectionately called Dr Mona by locals, she arrived in the UAE in 1964. Throughout her time in the country, she embraced the local culture and learned to speak Arabic, further strengthening her bond with the community she served.

Dr Mona established the first maternity clinic in Fujairah in 1967 along with her colleague Joan Elliott, becoming a key figure in providing essential care for pregnant women, particularly in the remote regions. Many families, including those from neighbouring Oman, sought her help, drawn by her reputation for professionalism and compassion.

Her contributions went beyond just delivering babies. She provided a range of healthcare services to women in the region and established a warm relationship with the community.

Dr Mona’s humble clinic, which later grew into a maternity hospital in 2000, was a place where women received care with love and respect, often at very affordable rates.

Ahmad Al Hafiti, former deputy executive director of Al Sharq Healthcare in Fujairah, shared: “As part of my work, I frequently visited her, and we collaborated on several occasions. She helped deliver many babies, including those of my family. She was respectful, humble, and loved by everyone. Her bond with the women and children was truly unique.”

Ahmad Al Hafiti

Khamees Khalfan Al Kindi, a resident of Fujairah, fondly recalled Dr Mona's arrival in the UAE in 1964. "She and her colleague became well-known as Dr Mona and Dr Joan," he said. "People used to come from afar seeking treatment from her. At the beginning of her career, she established a small house as a hospital for treating and delivering babies, introducing the locals to the presence of a modern and systematic hospital for childbirth."

Khamees Khalfan Al Kindi

She built a strong and loving relationship with the community and was dedicated to providing services to the people of remote areas, showing patience with women to facilitate natural births for them in exchange for a modest fee. "Thank you from the heart, Dr Mona, for being a pioneer in humanitarian service and work for humanity in the emirate of Fujairah and the eastern coast," Khamees said.

For many, Dr Mona was like family. Umm Mohammed, a resident of Fujairah, shared: “She was a doctor to all of us, and everyone respected her. She was always smiling, caring, and patient, and she made sure we received the best care.

Her kindness and dedication were unmatched. Even when I heard the clinic would close (to be reopened as a hospital), I was sad because I had hoped she would deliver my child once more." Dr Mona's warmth extended beyond the medical realm. Kouthar Azaldin, a Syrian expatriate, who had her daughter delivered by Dr Mona 19 years ago, remembered her as being incredibly kind and even spoke the local dialect fluently. "She was so approachable, and everyone loved her. I remember she even attended a wedding in the family," Azaldin recalled. Kouthar Azaldin Residents of Khorfakkan also spoke fondly of Dr Mona's care. "She helped my sister and mother years ago. I remember my sister was told she needed a cesarean, but Dr Mona refused and helped her have a natural birth," said Samia, a Khorfakkan resident. "She was a real doctor and always showed great kindness to everyone." Dr Mona's legacy is marked by her exceptional care and the impact she had on countless lives over the years. Her work in Fujairah will never be forgotten. As one local resident put it: "She has left us, but her smile and her impact will remain forever in our hearts."