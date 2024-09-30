UAE: Meet youngest scientist studying DNA to help Dubai Police solve crimes

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:54 PM

An Emirati scientist is helping Dubai Police crack cases, identify suspects, establish victim profiles, and even predict behaviour traits using genomics. Thirty-four-year-old Dr Mohammed Ali Al Marri is the youngest scientist in the Dubai law enforcement community.

He explained how translating complex genetic data helps investigations. "The integration of genome science into our investigative processes has transformed how we approach crime-solving," he told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The study of an organism's genetic material has been revolutionising criminal investigation around the world by providing valuable clues about the perpetrators.

In 2023, Dr Al Marri was appointed to lead the newly inaugurated Dubai Police Genome Centre, a facility dedicated to applying the latest genomic techniques. "Our goal is to utilise these cutting-edge technologies for various applications," he explained. "For example, we can analyse degraded DNA samples from crime scenes to identify individuals, or we can explore genetic causes behind unexplained deaths."

His team is also involved in metagenomics – the study of environmental samples and pathogens, which enhances the police's ability to respond to public health threats. During the pandemic, the team also conducted activities such as wastewater testing for COVID-19.

Dr Al Marri's passion for genetics began in childhood. "Since I was young, I was always intrigued by why people appeared differently — why someone is taller or has a different eye color," he said. "The answers always pointed to genetics, but I wanted to delve deeper." This curiosity led him to pursue a PhD in human population genomics at the University of Cambridge.

"Studying at Cambridge was a dream come true. The university has a rich history in genetics, particularly with the Human Genome Project, and I was thrilled to contribute to this field," he shared.

Lack of representation