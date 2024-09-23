UAE: Meet youngest female racer making international waves in karting

Atiqa Mir. Photos: Supplied

Atiqa Mir, a nine-year-old racing sensation from Dubai, recently made history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France by becoming the first female racer in the world to win a race in the RMCIT—Rotax Challenge International Trophy.

Prominent Formula 1 drivers such as Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Lando Norris achieved success in Rotax Max before making their mark in Formula 1.

The Year 5 Gems Jumeirah Primary School student won Race 2 in the Heats of the Micro Max Category. The RMCIT-Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy is one of the most prestigious international race meets which attracts the best kart drivers worldwide, including several current and past winners and world champions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Atiqa who has joined the elite list of drivers in her category and participated in 10 race weekends in five countries across Europe, said, “I really enjoyed the races.”

“I went to Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France."

Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing (DHR) Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week.

Despite being her first visit to the legendary Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new kart brand and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.

However, she could manage 10th place in Times Qualifying as she didn’t get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places and was up to 6th until a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.

Top pace

Atiqa demonstrated top pace and maturity in Race 2, setting a series of fast, consistent lap times and making some great passes to secure first place and create history at the Le Mans Circuit.

“I am proud of myself, my country, India, the UAE and my team, and I am also grateful to my school. I’m so excited and happy to win the race. This is my first win in Europe; we have all worked hard for it. My team, DHR, has integrated me so well; my family has always been by my side. I learnt karting in the UAE,” said the expat from the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, in the final race, Atiqa was involved in many racing incidents, which slowed her down. She eventually finished 12th, 9.497 seconds behind the leader, Joshua Cooke of KR Sport, who finished first.

The win at Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa’s position as one of the best female karting drivers in the world in her age group, preparing her to become the first female driver in modern Formula 1.

