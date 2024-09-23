UAE: Meet youngest female racer making international waves in karting

People of determination have access to several benefits such as free parking, exemption from Salik toll fees, modified taxis
Atiqa Mir, a nine-year-old racing sensation from Dubai, recently made history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France by becoming the first female racer in the world to win a race in the RMCIT—Rotax Challenge International Trophy.
Prominent Formula 1 drivers such as Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Lando Norris achieved success in Rotax Max before making their mark in Formula 1.
The Year 5 Gems Jumeirah Primary School student won Race 2 in the Heats of the Micro Max Category. The RMCIT-Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy is one of the most prestigious international race meets which attracts the best kart drivers worldwide, including several current and past winners and world champions.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Atiqa who has joined the elite list of drivers in her category and participated in 10 race weekends in five countries across Europe, said, “I really enjoyed the races.”
“I went to Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France."
Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing (DHR) Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week.
Despite being her first visit to the legendary Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new kart brand and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.
However, she could manage 10th place in Times Qualifying as she didn’t get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places and was up to 6th until a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.
Atiqa demonstrated top pace and maturity in Race 2, setting a series of fast, consistent lap times and making some great passes to secure first place and create history at the Le Mans Circuit.
“I am proud of myself, my country, India, the UAE and my team, and I am also grateful to my school. I’m so excited and happy to win the race. This is my first win in Europe; we have all worked hard for it. My team, DHR, has integrated me so well; my family has always been by my side. I learnt karting in the UAE,” said the expat from the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, in the final race, Atiqa was involved in many racing incidents, which slowed her down. She eventually finished 12th, 9.497 seconds behind the leader, Joshua Cooke of KR Sport, who finished first.
The win at Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa’s position as one of the best female karting drivers in the world in her age group, preparing her to become the first female driver in modern Formula 1.
Although karting is a mixed sport, it has traditionally been dominated by men, like many other motorsports. Shedding light on the impediments her way, Atiqa's father Asif Mir said, “Atiqa has been going up against boys who are physically stronger. She gets bullied on the track a lot, as many don’t like losing to a girl. They sometimes talk and taunt her but then she has to fight that.”
“Formula One, which is the pinnacle of motorsport, is also now pushing the female agenda in a very big way,” added the Indian expat who is often hailed as India’s first national karting champion.
“With my racing background, I handle most of her coaching. When she drives for a team, they provide an in-house coach. In terms of training, we need to put in twice the effort compared to others. Research shows that one reason fewer females participate in racing is the lack of upper body strength, particularly in karting, where G-forces (gravitational forces) are significant. It’s a highly physical sport -- no seatbelts are used, and drivers experience nearly 2G in corners, which is a lot for a nine-year-old.”
Asif also emphasised how UAE’s state-of-the-art karting tracks, equipped with modern safety features and advanced timing systems, provided his daughter with the opportunity to practice in a professional environment, enhancing her skills and confidence.
“With six circuits all within an hour and a half's drive and two national championships, the country has an ideal setup. It provides us with a fantastic platform that would have been impossible to find in India, and, in fact, the entire Asian region lacks such infrastructure. It is not surprising that drivers from other GCC countries even come here to race,” he added.
