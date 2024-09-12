UAE: Meet Sharjah teen leading the fight against bullying

Photos: Supplied

A promising young advocate from Sharjah has emerged as a key figure in the battle against bullying. The 17-year-old has been a beacon of hope and change since she began her anti-bullying initiatives in Grade 7. Starting with workshops for her classmates, her efforts have expanded to community centres and charitable organisations across Sharjah, making a significant impact.

Salama Saif Al Tunaji's journey into advocacy began with a profound personal experience. Ten years ago, in 2014, when she was in Grade 1, she witnessed a troubling scene.

After the bell for the first break rang, Salama heard raised voices. An eight-year-old boy with special needs was unable to defend himself against taunts made by some students.

It emerged later that the boy had Angelman syndrome that led to developmental delays and challenges with speech and balance.

Salama told Khaleej Times that her young age and shy nature prevented her from intervening then. But she was deeply affected by the child's plight.

When she reached Grade 7, she started conducting anti-bullying workshops during free periods.

Encouraged by its success, she expanded her efforts to different classes and educational stages. Her outreach grew to include community centres and associations, such as children's centres in Sharjah.

Salama's dedication to the cause has earned her the role of Chairperson of the Children's Advisory Council under the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

In a meeting with Al Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council, Salama was recommended as the spokesperson for the Council’s prestigious award for bullying prevention in schools.

A memorable highlight of Salama’s journey was her recent meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed. Describing the experience as “exceptional and unforgettable,” she said the meeting was like “wearing virtual reality glasses”.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated her on her accomplishments, praising the Emirati spirit and encouraging her to persist in her efforts. Salama’s response emphasised her belief in the UAE’s competitive advantage through its youth, a sentiment that was warmly acknowledged by the President.