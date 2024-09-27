UAE: Meet the retired army officer who has grown over 6,000 cocoa trees

Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
Can you imagine cacao trees growing in a desert country? A 50-year-old Emirati farmer in Fujairah has proven that it's possible.
Sourcing seeds from Uganda and other countries, Ahmad Al Hafiti has planted more than 6,000 cocoa or cacao trees and sold 1,000 cocoa plants. It was a passion project that turned into a flourishing agri-enterprise, which also boosts the UAE's local food source.
Cacao trees are relatively short — growing about 15 to 25 feet — and it takes about five years for a cacao tree to grow mature and start producing cacao pods. The pods are harvested and the cocoa or cacao beans are the main ingredient for production of chocolate.
The cacao tree is said to have originated in the upper Amazon basin region, covering Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. Al Hafiti told Khaleej Times that the clay soil in Fujairah and its humid climate provides an ideal environment for cocoa cultivation in the UAE.
Al Hafiti is a retired UAE army officer with a bachelor's degree in healthcare management from the US and a master’s in medical services and hospital management from the UK.
He originally aspired to become an agricultural engineer so there was no surprise that after military service, he ventured into agriculture – first nurturing rare plants at home.
Reflecting on his inspiration, Al Hafiti recalled a significant encounter he had with the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, in 1997, while studying in London. “He asked us about our studies and invited us to his farm,” he recounted. “Sheikh Zayed also shared insights about apple cultivation in one of the islands in Abu Dhabi."
“From then on, whenever I travel, I make it a point to visit local agricultural nurseries,” he said.
Al Hafiti’s dedication to agriculture has garnered multiple accolades, including Best Influencer in Agriculture and recognition at international events. He was also invited to an agricultural exhibition in Sri Lanka.
"My main goal is to promote self-sufficiency and sustainability," Al Hafiti said, emphasising the significance of local seed production and distribution.
He said his vision is to have an agricultural city focused on education and experimentation, fostering a greater connection between the community and sustainable practices. “I hope to see an agricultural city specialising in teaching, experiences, and tourism” he added.
Al Hafiti's efforts serve as a testament to the potential of agriculture in the UAE, contributing to food security and environmental sustainability while inspiring future generations.
As for his cocoa cultivation, he shared: “Young cocoa trees need proper shading for growth and vitality. The cocoa tree grows quickly and is available for sale within two to three months."
In addition to cocoa cultivation, Al Hafiti also established a agriculture nursery in 2018. He also garnered international attention, particularly for cultivating cashew, pistachios and jackfruit, as well as spices such as cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, and many other special plants.
