UAE: Meet Big Ticket daily e-draw winners who bagged Dh50,000 each

Sheikh Mohammed also took to X to congratulate the nation and its leaders
Throughout August, Big Ticket’s guaranteed daily e-draw is giving customers the chance to win Dh50,000 each day. Big Ticket is giving away a total of Dh1,550,000 in cash prizes during its daily e-draw, bringing the total number of daily winners to 31 by celebrating one winner every day.
Among last week's lucky winners were an architect, a retired ADNOC employee, a driver, and a media specialist.
An architect from Iran, who moved to Dubai a few months ago to start her own company, Shermin purchased her first Big Ticket after seeing an ad on Instagram about the Dh15 million promotion.
Shermin, the lucky winner of Dh50,000, said, ’’One night I was scrolling through Instagram, and I saw the Big Ticket ad promoting Dh15 million. I thought to myself, that's exactly the amount I need to start my own business. I clicked and purchased my first ticket. The next day, I received a call from Big Ticket informing me of my win. I didn’t believe it at first, but then I checked the website and saw my name — I was jumping with joy. I am very happy about my win, and I will use this cash to settle my life in Dubai. I also hope to win the grand prize on September 3.’’
She added, ‘’My advice to everyone is: all you need is to believe in your chances and try Big Ticket’’
A retired ADNOC employee from Jordan, based in Abu Dhabi since 1981, and a loyal Big Ticket customer, Ahmed said: ‘’I am a loyal customer of Big Ticket and I purchase tickets whenever I travel from Abu Dhabi airport.’’
When asked about his win, he said, ‘'I am very happy and thankful, this prize came at the right time. I will use it to pay off my debt and give the remaining amount to my children as a gift, and buy gold for my wife.’’
He continued, ‘'I am always optimistic. I knew one day I would win. I kept telling myself, “If not this time, then next time.” my advice to everyone is: never give up, keep trying your luck, and one day you will win.'’
Mohammed, a 57-year-old from India who has lived in Dubai for 35 years and works as a driver, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his three friends for the past four years. ‘’ I am happy about my win. Thank you, Big Ticket,’’ said Mohammed.
When asked about his plans, he said, '’I will share the prize with my friends, and with my portion, I will send it to my family in India.’’
Asharaf, a media specialist from Kerala and based in Al Ain, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his friends for the last three years. "When I first received the call, I thought it was a promotional call to give me a special offer, but when the lady told me I had won, I froze—I couldn’t believe it. I remember calling them three times that day to ensure it was real and I understood it correctly. I am happy about my win, and I want to thank Big Ticket for changing so many lives," said the Dh50,000 winner.
Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on September 3.
Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000. The upcoming live draw will be livestreamed on Big Ticket’s Facebook page, Instagram page, and YouTube channel at 2:30 pm GST.
