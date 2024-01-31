UAE mediates new prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 8:55 PM

UAE on Wednesday announced another successful mediation for the exchange of prisoners of war between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the success of the new mediation efforts reflects the global status of the UAE as a trusted partner on the international stage, especially by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in the release of captives from both sides.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine governments for their cooperation and response to UAE mediation to make the exchange process a success.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its consistent position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation and its endeavours to support all initiatives that mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

Notably, the UAE's mediation in early January 2024 succeeded in releasing captives from Russia and Ukraine, in addition to another successful mediation in December 2022 that led to the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation.

