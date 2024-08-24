UAE mediates exchange of captives between Russia, Ukraine

The total duration of the permission cannot exceed three hours per day
The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process. "These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Mofa said "the success of the new mediation, the seventh since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides."
Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation, as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.
Notably, since the beginning of this year, the UAE’s mediation efforts have succeeded in completing exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022.
ALSO READ:
The total duration of the permission cannot exceed three hours per day
The campaign uses cutting-edge equipment, including digital traps, fogging machines, and ultra-fine mist sprayers to tackle flying pests
When our daily habits and work don't resonate with who we truly are, they can slowly erode our mental and physical health, often without us even realising it
Temperatures today will gradually rise, with mercury reaching up to 46°C in Mezaira and Razeen
The 4-day Cycling4Gaza challenge from Belgium will end at the International Court of Justice and call for global action for Palestine
A UK-based company has introduced a wearable product called Stingblade, which claims to safely remove jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road
The aid programme also included therapeutic relief through the implementation of a medical convoy to treat diseases