UAE mediates exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia, Ukraine

A prisoner-of-war exchange that included 180 prisoners from both sides, between Republic of the Russian Federation and Republic of Ukraine, was conducted by the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) announced.
The UAE mediation efforts have succeeded, since the beginning of the year, in completing four such exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022.
The new mediation is considered the fifth of its kind since the beginning of this year. It comes as an embodiment of relations of friendship and partnership between the UAE and the two countries, according to Mofa. The exchange was possible also due to the consideration of UAE as a reliable mediator for both parties, the ministry added.
The ministry thanked the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation.
The ministry affirmed the UAE's continued efforts to support all initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict between the two countries.
The ministry emphasised that the only way to resolve the crisis is through dialogue, reducing conflict levels, and adopting the diplomatic path.
The ministry also added that UAE will contribute to alleviating the humanitarian effects resulting from it.
