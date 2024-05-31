E-Paper

UAE mediates exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia, Ukraine

This is the fourth successful mediation by the Emirates that resulted in the release of captives

Web Desk
Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 2:56 PM

The UAE has successfully mediated a new exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Each side exchanged 75 prisoners under the deal brokered by the UAE, RIA news agency, citing the Russian defence ministry, said.


The UAE mediation efforts have succeeded since the beginning of this year in completing three prisoner-of-war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, they succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the USA and Russia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The UAE is continuing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, noting the importance of resorting to diplomacy, dialogue, reducing escalation, and mitigating the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

