UAE: Sheikh Mohamed meets Marcos in first Philippine president visit in over 15 years

Photo: X / President Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to discuss bilateral ties in celebration of the 50th anniversary of relations between the countries.

They spoke about enhancing the two nations' cooperation in several sectors, from trade and economy to energy and sustainability, the UAE President said.

"As we celebrate this year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we affirm our determination to continue developing these relations for the benefit and development of our peoples," he added.

Marcos, who is on a one-day state visit, is the first Filipino head of state to visit the UAE in more than 15 years. The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008 during the time of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“President Marcos will personally oversee the overall state of bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE, and witness the signing of several agreements across a wide array of areas of cooperation, such as energy transition, defence, and culture," Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a historic high and have since expanded to new and innovative forms of cooperation, such as in space science, agriculture, investment promotion and protection, digital infrastructure (data centres), economic and technical cooperation, joint consular assistance and support, and labour and combatting human trafficking, among others,” the top Filipino envoy added.

“With President Marcos’ visit to the UAE, the Philippines is keen to further boost the positive, robust, and comprehensive state and trajectory of our relationship with the UAE, which is deeply rooted in our common interests, shared values, and mutual cooperation.”

Earlier, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos would “immediately fly back to Manila (on Tuesday) to resume his personal supervision and inspection of the relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by six successive typhoons". His accompanying delegation has been trimmed to the barest minimum.

Those who came with Marcos were former interior minister Benhur Abalos (who will run as senator in the next elections); environment minister Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga; National Commission for Culture and Arts chairperson Vic Manalo; Ministry of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Charles Jose; and special envoy to UAE for Trade and Investments Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.

‘Wished he could meet us’

The Filipino expat community will not be able to meet Marcos. Rex Bacarra, a university professor in Abu Dhabi, said: “I wish the President’s visit could be longer to allow him the opportunity to meet the vibrant and hardworking Filipino community in the UAE. This community has always been the bridge between the two nations, embodying the values of resilience and excellence. This community serves not only as workers but also as ambassadors of our culture and identity.”

“An encounter with the president, no matter how brief, would have been a meaningful moment—a chance to hear their stories, challenges, and triumphs as they carry the pride of Filipinos abroad, and maybe, just maybe, address some of the concerns that Filipinos face, such as support systems and pathways to ensure their sacrifices abroad translate to better lives for their families at home,” he added.

Bacarra added the visit would be “an opportunity for Marcos to fully realise how the UAE is a shining example of a nation that fosters kindness, respect, and tolerance—values that have allowed the Filipino community to thrive and contribute meaningfully here. The UAE has built a remarkable society where talent is nurtured, and diversity is celebrated".

Halal trade, Islamic finance, and tourism Long-time Dubai resident Hashim Guinomla said: “The UAE has always been there to support the Philippines, especially in times of need and calamities such as the recent typhoons that hit our country. Filipinos are also one of the largest expat communities here supporting the UAE economy, so this visit will be significant to further strengthen the growing relations. While the trip is quite short, we do hope that there could be future opportunities for the president to extend his visit and establish further business opportunities, particularly in areas of halal trade, Islamic finance, as well as tourism. Community leader Josie Conlu added she was also hoping for a big Filipino community gathering. Nonetheless, she said Marcos’ visit would “further strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries". Filipino Social Club president Ericson Reyes added that the working visit “reflects the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the Philippines and the UAE. As Filipinos living and working here, we deeply appreciate the President's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and advance opportunities for our kababayan (countrymen)". Filipino journalist Gemma Casas and Sam Martin, managing partner at Reel Dunes Production, are also optimistic the visit by the Filipino president would “yield more substantial cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines”. ALSO READ: Philippines' Marcos says threat of assassination 'troubling' Philippine VP's death threat against president a security matter, says official Philippines' Marcos says discussed alliance in call with Trump