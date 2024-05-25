UAE: Many predators, wild animals relocated from residential areas after reports of sighting

Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Environment Authority

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 12:58 PM

The team specialised in dealing with predators and wild animals responded to 17 reports of a number of reptiles and poisonous predators, which were reported by citizens and residents of Fujairah.

Since last year and until the first quarter of this year, Fujairah authorities have received a total of 173 reports. When animals are collected from residential areas, they are either quarantined or brought to Wadi Wurayah Reserve laboratories.

The researchers then put a chip on the animals, making monitoring easier, once the creatures are returned to the wild. Meanwhile, in some cases, authorities hand over the animals to zoological parks in the country, whether for research or safety purposes.

Dr. Ali Hassan Al Hamoudi, director of the Wadi Al Wurayah Reserve, stated that experts and researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, including the lynx, as well as the Red fox and the Afghan Blanford fox.

The experts also have a record of the Indian crested porcupine, the mountain hedgehog, and the Arabian tahr, in addition to 114 species of birds, including owls, hawks, wallas, and falcons, and 28 species of reptiles.

A team of researchers deals with animal reports, constantly monitoring wild species to ensure the safety and security of humans and animals alike.