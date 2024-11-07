UAE: Man to gift daughter car worth Dh355,000 he won in Big Ticket draw

The Emirati has been purchasing tickets nearly every month
The latest edition of the Big Ticket draw saw an Emirati become the lucky winner of a Range Rover.
Nasser Alsuwaidi, who won the Dh355,000 car, is an employee at the Dubai Government.
The 54-year-old plans on gifting his brand new car to his daughter.
A participant of the draw for over a decade, Nasser first discovered Big Ticket through social media and soon became a regular, purchasing tickets nearly every month. When he received the winning call, he was overwhelmed.
“I was ecstatic and filled with happiness — it’s my first time winning, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
The winner is not done with the draw, as he has already bought a ticket for the next draw.
During the month of November, participants have the chance to win the grand prize of Dh25 million in the upcoming live draw which also enters them into daily draws to win a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.
The draw is also offering participants an incredible 'Buy 2, Get 2 Free deal', where they can purchase two tickets and receive two additional entries at no extra cost.
The draw has also introduced the 'The Big Win Contest' where participants can purchase two tickets in a single transaction between November 1 and 28 and they'll be entered into weekly e-draws. Guaranteed prizes range from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.
