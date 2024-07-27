E-Paper

UAE: Man saved from drowning after jet ski accident

After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 10:26 AM

Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 10:31 AM

A citizen was saved from drowning after his jet ski overturned near Ras Al Khaimah Creek. After the accident, the man was saved by the Coast Guard Group of the National Guard Command.

After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital.


The National Guard has called on beachgoers and jet ski riders to take caution and follow precautionary measures. Safety equipment must be worn before going to the sea, authorities stressed.


Web Desk

