Video: Man evacuated after suffering heart attack in Sharjah mountains

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:27 PM

A man was evacuated after suffering a heart attack in Sharjah's mountains in a joint rescue mission by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

The incident took place in the Jabal Al Rabi mountains which are located in Khor Fakkan, a city in Sharjah.

In a video shared on social platforms, the man is seeing being airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team.