UAE: Man injured in 5-car pile-up seeks Dh1m in compensation

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 6:00 AM

An Egyptian man has sued a female driver, who caused a five-car pile-up, for Dh1 million in compensation, after the accident caused him a permanent disability.

The man, who works as a manager, lodged his civil compensation claim before the Sharjah Civil Court, seeking compensation against his medical, physical, financial and mental damages.

Last week, the Sharjah Traffic Court convicted the Emirati woman of reckless and inattentive driving and causing an accident. The court fined her Dh1,000 after she pleaded guilty and referred the civil lawsuit to the pertinent court.

According to traffic authorities and eyewitnesses, the accident happened on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when the defendant inattentively and unlawfully veered off from the extreme right lane to the left and collided with a vehicle to her left. Due to the impact of the first collision, four other cars were involved in the pileup. The victim was in the third car.

The manager’s lawyer Hani Hammouda Hagag mentioned in the lawsuit that his client ended up with a disabled shoulder following the injury. The suit said his movement has become ‘impeded’ as he cannot carry any weight or move his left shoulder properly.

In his submissions to the court, the lawyer included medical reports confirming that his client was subject to surgery on his left shoulder in March, shortly after the accident. The medical report mentioned that he suffered a “closed dislocation of left acromioclavicular joint”.