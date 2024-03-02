UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in desert, authority shares video

He sustained various injuries and underwent treatment

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 1:32 PM

UAE authorities conducted a medical evacuation of man who was injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday evening

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, airlifted the man from the desert in the Al Madam region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The man, who sustained various injuries was taken to Fujairah Hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE