UAE: Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in desert, authority shares video

Other winners include apps that connects students with internships, helps customers find home businesses, and more
UAE authorities conducted a medical evacuation of man who was injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday evening
The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, airlifted the man from the desert in the Al Madam region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The man, who sustained various injuries was taken to Fujairah Hospital for treatment.
ALSO READ:
Other winners include apps that connects students with internships, helps customers find home businesses, and more
'It’s a rare event that makes the moment even more special,' says doctor
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated committee members on this success and expressed his appreciation for their significant efforts
This achievement was attributed to the robustness and competitiveness of the country's aviation sector
The robot can identify violations with over 85 per cent accuracy, deliver data within 5 seconds, and has a surveillance reach of up to 2km
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Each picture is also a testament to the photographer's emotion, perspective and intention at the time he/she pressed the button to capture the moment
The event, designed to push the limits of human endurance, strategic thinking and teamwork, formed part of the ‘Battle of the Cities’ category