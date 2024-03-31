UAE making efforts to rehabilitate juveniles at care centre

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 9:35 PM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a family forum at the Juvenile Care Centre in Al Mafraq, in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which coincides with 19th day of Ramadan every year, in a move to promote humanitarian values and instill a spirit of giving and charitable work among juveniles, in keeping with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for spreading goodness and tolerance in society.

The organisation of this event during the holy month of Ramadan follows the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, to intensify initiatives focused on inculcating noble values in the hearts of juveniles, to rehabilitate them as active members of society.

The Family Forum gathered a large number of families of minors placed in care centres, and provided an opportunity to review the noble deeds of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who extended a helping hand to all those in need, throughout the world, without discrimination or distinction.

The event also provided an opportune setting for a presentation on the importance of humanitarian action and the culture of giving, assistance, solidarity, coexistence and the dissemination of messages of hope, which ultimately filter through to the behaviour of individuals and contribute to the consolidation of a positive spirit.

At the end of the forum, the young people and their families enjoyed a Ramadan Iftar with the workers and staff of the Juvenile Care Centre, followed by a distribution of gifts to the workers at the Centre.

