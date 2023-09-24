UAE: Dh1-million Mahzooz prize gets its last winner as new structure starts this week

Dynamic fares will also be implemented - up to 2 times the normal price - that will be applicable on Hala Taxi services
Mahzooz saw its last winner of the Dh1-million grand prize this week, as it recently introduced a new prize scheme.
Umar became the 63rd millionaire of the raffle draw as he claimed his guaranteed prize.
The 147th draw saw 1,165 winners take home Dh1,486,000 in total prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 20 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 18,23,39,41,48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,000 each.
1,144 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.
Participants matching all the numbers will take away the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of five, they can win Dh150,000 every week. For participants matching two numbers will win Dh35 and those matching just one number can win Dh5.
Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed prize of Dh100,000 every week.
The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30.
ALSO READ:
Dynamic fares will also be implemented - up to 2 times the normal price - that will be applicable on Hala Taxi services
The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
The grant facilitates the transition of the projects from theory to practice, provided that the winners commence implementation within two months
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
'Their reckless driving and loud vehicles not only caused nuisance but also endangered the lives of road users,' says official
The initially higher fine of more than Dh10 million was reduced after the company agreed to remedy the deficiencies
The emirate is the ideal destination for children, with plenty of fun rides and tasty treats
Initially afraid of societal judgement, Moein adopted a different persona and concealed his true passion