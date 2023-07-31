UAE: Mahzooz to give away Dh 250,000 in gold to 5 lucky winners this summer

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Mahzooz has come back with golden summer rewards, giving 5 lucky winners the chance to win Dh250,000 in the span of 5 weeks.
Those who participate in the draw between 29 July and 2 September, will automatically enter a golden draw every Saturday starting from August 5, with a chance to win an additional prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of 5 weeks.
Alongside the new offer, the draws will continue to give every participant the chance to win the grand prize of Dh20,000,000, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000, the second prize of Dh200,000 and the third prize of Dh250.
Pamela Cordina, Chief Operating Officer at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said, “At Mahzooz, we have been privileged to witness the transformation of countless dreams into reality and this summer, we are thrilled to bring back our much-awaited gold rewards. The 5-week long gold promotion serves as a way of thanking our loyal and deserving participants, and we hope these glittering rewards will pave the way for new opportunities in the lives of our upcoming winners.”
ALSO READ:
The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually
Penalties include fines of up to Dh20,000
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in Abu Dhabi's Shopping Season, with other emirates unleashing their own offers
Awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities
The multicultural destination say kiosk and food cart partners have witnessed 'impressive returns' on their investments