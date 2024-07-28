UAE: Mahzooz plans ‘new ventures’ as first lottery licence awarded to The Game

UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said earlier this week that that a similar but lower-scale landslide struck in May in the same area, killing more than 50 people
The team behind popular draw Mahzooz is planning “new ventures”, its managing operator Ewings said in a statement issued on Sunday. This comes after UAE announced The Game LLC as the country’s first licensed lottery operator.
“Although we have not been awarded the national lottery license in the UAE, we are, of course, planning exciting new ventures and we look forward to sharing more details soon,” read the statement by Ewings.
Both Mahzooz and Emirates Draw had paused their operations earlier this year after a directive from the government. Both companies had confirmed to Khaleej Times that they had completed the application process to be the UAE’s licensed operator.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ewings said they were informed about the “disappointing” news through “official channels”.
“Following the industry-wide pause mandated on January 1st, 2024, EWINGS was recently informed through official channels that it has not been awarded the UAE's first authorised lottery,” said the statement. “While this delayed decision is indeed disappointing, especially that we kept our workforce at full capacity for the past 7 months in anticipation of a positive decision, we respect the selection process and the government’s commitment to setting standards within the industry.”
In its announcement on Sunday, the GCGRA said the new regulatory framework protects consumers and ensures fairness and transparency of all commercial gaming activities, including lotteries. According to the website of The Game LLC., the company will offer a “diverse range” of lottery and other games “designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences”.
The Ewings statement also shared what Mahzooz had achieved.
“We take this opportunity to reiterate that over three years, we have successfully operated 161 live draws that have changed the lives of millions, creating 66 millionaires and awarding over AED 500 million to more than 2 million players. Simultaneously, Mahzooz has also been a force for good in the UAE, contributing to several good causes in healthcare, education, the environment and more and contributing significantly to various charitable causes,” read the statement.
ALSO READ:
UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said earlier this week that that a similar but lower-scale landslide struck in May in the same area, killing more than 50 people
These policies aim to enhance the country's position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI)
The young motorist was immediately identified and summoned; his vehicle was also seized
After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital
The date palms are seen as a part of the family, one farmer, who takes care of nearly 1200 trees with 'own hands,' says
Community management bodies send out circulars listing ‘security measures before travel’
Customising sessions to meet each patient's needs is essential to successful music therapy
Learners just need to bring their own goggles, swimsuit, water – and most importantly the determination to learn, and willingness to clean the beach