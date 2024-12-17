UAE Lottery announces first scratch card winner of Dh100,000

Photo: The UAE Lottery/X

The UAE Lottery announced on Tuesday that Mirza Omair Baig won Dh100,000 with the 'Golden 7 Scratch Card.'

On its social media account, the UAE's only regulated lottery congratulated the winner for "making history as the first 'winner spotlight' on the page."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC, offers a range of prizes, and participants can select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. It also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million.

Rates for these cards start from Dh5, which offers the opportunity to win up to Dh50,000. The draw's Dh10 cards have a top prize of Dh100,000; while the Dh20 ones have Dh300,000. Players can win Dh1 million with cards prized at Dh50.