UAE Lottery: New platform to offer gamers at risk of addiction free counselling, mental health services

A mental well-being platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will support individuals at risk of developing “unhealthy gaming behaviours” like addiction.
The platform offers “unlimited” free online counselling and coaching sessions.
The Game, which operates The UAE Lottery, on Monday announced a partnership with Takalam, creating a dedicated mini-site at https://getsupport.takalamhere.com. In addition to the counselling sessions, the platform features videos and articles.
More to follow
