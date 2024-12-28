UAE Lottery: 4 residents win Dh100,000 prize each in second draw; no jackpot winner yet

According to the company’s website, the odds of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million
Four UAE residents won the prize of Dh100,000 each at the second draw of the UAE Lottery that took place on Saturday. No one was able to match the winning combination to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of the Dh1 million in.
To win the grand prize of Dh100 million, players had to match the exact sequence of the winning combination, which was 20, 11, 8, 17, 27, 23, 8
According to the company’s website, the odds of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million. The first draw on December 14 also did not have any winners of the grand prize.
The fourth prize of Dh1000 was won by 183 people. More than 12,000 people won Dh100. A total of 12,329 winners were announced during the live draw which took place at 8:30pm. After this, the system picked the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which gives ‘guaranteed’ prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were: BY4934604, AP1493831, CP6663669, BG3155379, CH5875638, CJ6088574, BF3045346
In an interview with Khaleej Times, a representative of The Game — which operates the UAE Lottery — said the first draw on December 14 saw "exceptional demand, with over 29,000 winners already confirmed".
During Saturday’s draw, hosts Diala Makki and Chadi Khalaf highlighted the importance of responsible gaming.
UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million jackpot last month. Depending on how many numbers are matched, buyers can win between Dh100 and Dh100 million.
The next draw will be on January 11, 2025.
